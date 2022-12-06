The meeting with Yigal Dilmoni, CEO of Yesha Council of Judea, Samaria, and Gush Katif, Gaza, took place on December 4 in Boston, MA.

This event was sponsored by CJUI, the organization which was founded 16 years ago by May Long, a great supporter and fighter for Israel. Her idea was to get and unite friends for Israel not only among Jews but Christians as well. That's how it started.

Yigal Dilmoni, was invited as the representor of Judea ans Sameria and made a presentation about the area.

Norma Levine, a CJUI Board member, expressed the thought of everyone present saying:

“Yigal is a great communicator and spokesperson for Judea and Samaria – he’s very down to earth, and extremely interesting with a positive attitude, we all really enjoyed listening to him and learning from him. Hopefully CJUI will continue and expand this connection with him and through him with the Land of Israel”.

There were over 40 participants: pastors from the evangelical community, rabbis, businessmen, representatives from the Republican Party and academics participated in this evening . Everyone was determined and ready to closely cooperate with people represented Judea and Samaria.

Yigal Dilamoni, CEO of the Yesha Council, commented: "It was exciting and fascinating to meet the members of the management of the organization CJUI in Boston, Jews and Christians who work for Israel and want to know more about the settlement in Judea and Samaria and what is happening in the land of the Bible. There is a big gap between what the media tells them and the truth. I was happy to present to them the correct facts and our deep connection to the Judea and Samaria region, and to open up additional avenues of action with them for the sake of settlement."