The mandate Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu received from President Isaac Herzog to form the government will expire in five days, and Netanyahu will ask for a two-week extension to complete the coalition negotiations.

President Herzog will grant Netanyahu an extension of several days, but before that he will require Netanyahu to present the progress he has made in the coalition negotiations.

Herzog will ask to hear about the agreements that have already been signed and he will ask why the agreements with the haredi parties are being held up. The president will also be interested in the Likud's intention to pass personal legislation in the Knesset that would allow Shas chairman Aryeh Deri to be appointed to a ministerial position despite his conviction.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar called on President Herzog to reject Netanyahu's request for more time to form the government. "Transferring the signatures of the parties of the Netanyahu bloc to replace the Speaker of the Knesset indicates that the formation of the government has been completed. Netanyahu's request to the president for additional days for this purpose is eye catching," Sa'ar claimed.

He stated that "the goal is to pass personal and problematic laws at the request of his partners before the formation of the government. That is not why the president was given the authority in the law to extend the deadline. The president must reject Netanyahu's request," Sa'ar wrote on his Twitter account.

Last night Likud announced that all factions of the right camp submitted the signatures required to replace the Speaker of the Knesset. However, current Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy carried out his threat and acted to delay his replacement.