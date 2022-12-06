Today (Tuesday) marked the end of the Eastern Breeze international exercise, in which the IAF and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) practiced aerial cooperation in Israel’s skies.

4 FASF Rafale aircraft participated in the exercise alongside IAF F-16i aircraft from the 201st Squadron.



As part of the exercise, the French carrier strike group arrived in the Mediterranean Sea. IAF and FASF air crews flew “wing-to-wing” while practicing joint strikes and counteracting aerial threats in an effort to share knowledge and benefit from one another. The exercise was an important milestone in the development of the strategic cooperation between the IAF and the FASF and improved the forces’ readiness.



Eastern Breeze is one of many international exercises that have taken place recently as part of the 2022 training program.



Commanding Officer of the Ramon Air Force Base, Col. G, said: “This week, an exercise with the French Air and Space Force that included Israeli F-16is and French Rafales was held. Together, we conducted high-quality and challenging training that combined a number of elements, which resulted in improved proficiency on both sides and closer ties between the nations and militaries.”