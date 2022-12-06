The Russian Ministry of Defense announce that it was moving mobile missile defense systems to an island near Japan that both countries claim as their own.

The deployment of the missile systems on the disputed territory of Paramushir, a volcanic island situated in the northern portion of Kuril Islands in the Pacific Ocean, between Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and Japan, is the latest chapter in the long simmering dispute over the island dating back to World War II, Reuters reported.

"Coastal servicemen of the Pacific Fleet will keep a round-the-clock watch to control the adjacent water area and strait zones," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Bastion mobile missile systems have a range of over 300 miles.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday that his government will closely monitor Russia’s provocation.

The Russian Defense Ministry also revealed that it is setting up a military base on Paramushir where soldiers will be stationed throughout the year.

Japan is among the nations that have placed sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine.