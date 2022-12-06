A suspect who was arrested Monday night in connection with an attack perpetrated in Bnei Brak has had his detention extended by a day by the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court.

The police investigation into the crime continues.

The suspect, a 29-year-old scooter rider, was arrested on suspicion of attacking a car driver with his helmet, on the city's Habanim Street. Following this attack, he fled the scene.

It is believed that the man attacked the driver after he tried to overtake him.

A breathalyzer test conducted after the attack revealed that the scooter rider was drunk, and he was taken for questioning.