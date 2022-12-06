A terrorist who was released as part of the deal to free Gilad Schalit will be returning to Israeli prison.

Nael Barghouti was convicted in 1978 of being part of a squad of Fatah terrorists who murdered Israeli bus driver Dan Yekuel Mordechai. Barghouti was sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 18 years in prison. He was freed in 2011 as part of the Schalit deal with Hamas.

In 2014, Barghouti was one of a number of terrorists who had been freed tin the Schalit deal to be rearrested for violating the terms of their release and returning to terrorist activity. In 2017, a military court ordered that he serve out the remainder of his original life sentence,

Barghouti filed an appeal against his sentence, and in May 2022 the Israeli Supreme Court ordered his case relitigated. The military court recently upheld its earlier ruling that Barghouti would serve out his life sentence.

The military court found that there was enough evidence to determine that Barghouti had committed a crime by being in possession of a large amount of money which he knew came from a terrorist organization, and therefore violated the conditions of his release.

Barghouti is reportedly the longest-serving Palestinian Arab prisoner in Israel, having served more than 41 years in prison since his first arrest..