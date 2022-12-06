Outgoing Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, who heads the Labor party, has appealed to Israeli President Isaac Herzog to refuse Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's expected request to receive an additional 14 days to establish a new government.

Without an extension, Netanyahu will have only until the end of the week to form a new government. He has already signed agreements with four other parties and only the Shas party is still holding out.

"MK Netanyahu seeks to deal a severe blow to the democratic nature of the State and legislate draconian laws prior to taking on the actual responsibility as prime minister," Michaeli alleged.

Earlier on Tuesday, outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (National Unity) also called on Herzog to refuse Netanyahu's request.

"The saga of obtaining the signatures for replacing the Knesset Speaker shows that the government has already been formed," Sa'ar tweeted. "Netanyahu's request to the President for additional days is deceitful - his aim is to use those days to pass personal and problematic laws demanded by his partners, before the government is formed."

"This is not the reason why the President has the authority to grant an extension of time. The President should turn down Netanyahu's request."