Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has responded to the news that the Al Jazeera media channel plans to submit a petition against Israel to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, with regard to the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh.

"No one is going to investigate IDF soldiers, and no one is going to preach morality to us, least of all Al Jazeera," Lapid said Tuesday.

The Qatar media outlet announced Tuesday morning that it will file a complaint with the ICC later on Tuesday, accusing Israeli forces of deliberately shooting Abu Aqleh, an Arab-American journalist who worked for Al Jazeera as a correspondent.

"The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded," the outlet claimed.

After Al Jazeera formally files its petition with the ICC, Abu Aqleh’s family is expected to hold a joint press conference with Al Jazeera’s legal team at The Hague.