Following several days of clear skies and temperate weather, Israelis can expect winter to return, with rain and flooding.

Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev. There may be isolated thunderstorms in northern and central Israel, and there is a slight chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas. Temperatures will drop, becoming slightly lower than seasonal average, especially in northern Israel and in the mountains.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, and intermittent local rains will fall in northern Israel and along the coast.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and there may still be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will remain mostly unchanged.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear. During the morning hours, there may still be light local rainfall in northern Israel. Temperatures will rise slightly.