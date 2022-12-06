Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on a major highway in central Israel early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on southbound Route 6 as the victims’ vehicle approached the Ben Shemen Junction outside of Modi’in southeast of Tel Aviv.

A gunman in a second vehicle opened fire as the second vehicle passed the victims’ car.

The assailants then fled the scene.

Emergency MDA first responders were called to the scene, treating the two victims before evacuating them to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

One victim, 46, is listed in serious condition, while the other, 31, is in moderate condition.

One of the victims has been identified as a resident of eastern Jerusalem, while the second has yet to be identified.

Police have launched a search for those responsible, and have opened an investigation into the shooting.

"Inside the tunnel we saw a vehicle on the shoulder, with a 46-year-old man nearby and a 31-year-old man sitting nearby were had suffered penetrating wounds. We gave them life-saving medical treatment and evacuated them to the hospital, one in serious condition and the other in moderate condition,” said MDA paramedic Elad Polak and MDA motorcycle medic Shlomo Levy.