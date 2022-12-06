US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday took to Twitter to condemn the recent surge in antisemitism in the United States.

“We must stand with the Jewish community. We must call out the horrifying spike in antisemitism and Holocaust denial – and address the spread of misinformation,” she wrote.

“We must condemn all forms of hate,” added the Ambassador.

Her tweet follows a surge in antisemitism, highlighted by rapper Kanye West’s latest antics last week.

The rapper gave an interview last Thursday to Alex Jones of Infowars last week in which he said he “loves everyone,” including Jews, as well as Nazis, spoke favorably of Hitler and denied the Holocaust.

West later posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David on his Twitter account, prompting Twitter owner Elon Musk to suspend his account a second time.

His Twitter account was suspended by Twitter’s previous leadership after he threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an antisemitic rant on the social media site. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

Last Friday, US President Joe Biden condemned antisemitism in a tweet and also took a shot at former President Donald Trump, who recently hosted West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his estate in Florida.

Vice President Kamala Harris, followed Biden’s footsteps and denounced antisemitism in a tweet of her own.