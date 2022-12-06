A significant statement attributed to Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu: Sources who were present at the coalition negotiation meeting between Likud and United Torah Judaism claim that Netanyahu said that Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas received only a very small portion of the sum that was promised to him in the previous government.

Channel 12 News reported that the remarks were made at a nighttime meeting between the parties in which it was clarified that the costs of the demands of United Torah Judaism amount to between four and six billion shekels.

The report also said that MK Yariv Levin, who is leading the negotiations on behalf of the Likud, asked the haredi representatives to compromise, but one of them responded that they had no reason to compromise, since after all Mansour Abbas also received 53 billion shekels in the previous government. Netanyahu replied, according to sources present in the room, that Abbas actually received only two billion.

Netanyahu's remarks are surprising because, during the entire Likud campaign, the party members and Netanyahu in particular repeatedly noted that Abbas had received billions of shekels.

It should be noted, however, that the 53 billion shekels that were allegedly promised to Abbas were not transferred immediately, but were part of a five-year plan designed to enable development and aid for the Arab sector.

Likud claimed that the words attributed to Netanyahu were not said.