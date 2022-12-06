Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri on Monday walked out of a meeting with his future coalition partners Benjamin Netanyahu and Bezalel Smotrich, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, Deri demanded the expropriation of the Minister of Finance's powers regarding the Ministries of Interior and Health. In addition, he seeks to establish a "budget department bypass route", to handle the ongoing issues of his ministries.

Religious Zionist Party chairman Smotrich strongly objected to the move, claiming that the budget department is vetoing the agreement. For his part, Deri claimed that this was a violation of his agreement with Netanyahu.

The crisis comes at an inconvenient time for Netanyahu, whose mandate to form the government will expire at the end of the week.

The Likud chairman is trying to speed up the signing of the coalition agreements, in order to use them to request an extension from the President.

In the meantime, Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal reported on Monday that Shas will appoint an additional minister in the Ministry of the Interior alongside party chairman Deri.