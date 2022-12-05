IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi strongly criticizes the granting of powers in Judea and Samaria to Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir and Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich in the coalition agreements, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, Kochavi, who is expected to end his term soon, claimed in closed conversations, claimed that the splitting of powers which previously belonged solely to the Defense Ministry to give them to Ben-Gvir and Smotrich "breaks the chain of command."

Senior security officials warn that "this will create anarchy, which will damage Israel's international standing and create two different legal systems in the territories: one for the Jews and one for the Palestinians."

Kochavi said that he would not allow Ben-Gvir and Smotrich to become involved in the appointment of IDF generals. “I won’t allow any interference in the appointment of IDF generals. There is no possibility of this happening."

Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, who will replace Kochavi as Chief of Staff, is said to share the current Chief of Staff's opinions on the changes to the Defense Ministry's powers in Judea and Samaria.