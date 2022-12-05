An exiled blogger who was a vocal critic of Putin-backed Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov was assassinated last week.

According to a Chechen opposition group, Tumso Abdurakhmanov, who had fled to Sweden in 2015, was shot to death.

He had been living in exile in Sweden after leaving Chechnya for being a frequent critic of Kadyrov.

“Unfortunately the rumors about his death turned out to be true,” dissident Telegram channel 1ADAT posted on Sunday, the New York Post reported.

When he suddenly stopped posting to social media, those who knew him became worried for his safety.

“Tumso was shot at night by a group of people and at the moment the details of the murder are being investigated,” the group added.

Chechen opposition leader Anzor Maskhadov confirmed that Abdurakhmanov had been killed, Radio Free Europe reported.

It was not clear if he died in Sweden or in another country.

There was a previous attempt on his life in 2020 in Sweden for which two Russian, who tried to murder him in his apartment with a hammer, were convicted, Aftonbladet reported.