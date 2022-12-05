The New York Police Department reported that in November it dealt with 45 anti-Jewish incidents, which comprised 60% of all hate crimes during the month.

This is a 125% increase in antisemitic incidents in New York compared to the same month in 2021.

Senior police officers are troubled by the trend, which they attribute to the recent antisemitic statements of prominent celebrities in the world of music and sports - Kanye West and Kyrie Irving.

Last month, two people were arrested on suspicion of planning to carry out an attack on a synagogue in New York City and the level of threats to Jewish institutions was raised, necessitating tighter security.

The NYPD noted that antisemitic hate crimes have been on the rise all year.