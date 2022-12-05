The finalists for TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year include Ron DeSantis, Liz Cheney, King Charles and Elon Musk.

The contenders for the 95-year old award were announced on Monday. Other names who made the shortlist were Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, protesters in Iran, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Musk was previously chosen as TIME Person of the Year in 2021. The reaction to the choice of Musk led to an angry response from Democrats, who accused TIME of being an “absolute disgrace,” according to Fox News.

Former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who oversaw America’s response to the Great Depression, is the only figure who won the award more than once, being named Person of the Year three times.

Other past winners have sparked controversy, including the 2020 winners President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for taking on "Hurricane Trump… [for] tearing through America, ripping through institutions, chewing up norms and spitting them out."

The 2022 Person of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, the Telegraph reported.