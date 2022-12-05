Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg, the dean of the Har Hamor Yeshiva, passed away Monday at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer.

Rabbi Sternberg is survived by his wife Rabbanit Miriam, and by his children and grandchildren. The time of his funeral has not yet been determined.

MK Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu eulogized him: "With a weeping heart I received the bitter news of the passing of Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg. The rav, who was a Torah genius, had a great intellectual power which he harnessed to study the Holy Torah for decades and taught it to hundreds and thousands of young men. The rav, who was was a pillar of light, with good character and immense humility, has passed, leaving us in shock."

Rabbi Sternberg previously taught at Yeshiva Beit El and Yeshiva Or Etzion. In recent years, he had been teaching at the Aterat Yerushalayim, Ma'ale Eliyahu, Aterat Nehemiah Yeshivas, and in the communal Beit Midrash in Givat Shmuel. Students from the Shavei Hebron yeshiva came to hear lessons from him in Jerusalem.