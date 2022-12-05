As a fundraiser, Dovid Shukrun has seen some disturbing things over the past few years. But nothing disturbed him more than what he witnessed just this week when he went to visit the home of a family who said they were in need of financial help.

“What I saw left me shaken,” Shukrun admits.

Click here for shocking video footage >>>

“The father of this family, a wonderful and kind man, is very sick and unable to support the family anymore. The mother tries heroically to support the family on her own, but at the end of the month they barely have money for food and medicine. Finances were so tight that they had no choice but to move to a tiny, run-down machsan (storage room) and the condition they are now living in is simply unimaginable".

Footage of the Segall home fails to depict the impoverished and subhuman conditions that the Segalls are living in, according to Shukrun. Click here to watch>>>

“It’s so hard to see a fellow Jew living in a place like this,” he says with disbelief.

Shukrun has initiated a fundraiser to help the Segalls move to a safe home for their children. Right now, their childrens’ health is on the line. If you would like to make a difference in the lives of these kids, please click here to see how you can help.

Click here for more information >>>