A man has been charged for allegedly threatening families at a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan by shouting antisemitic and racial slurs.

The incident occurred at the early childcare center of Temple Beth-el on Friday afternoon, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

According to the Reform synagogue’s senior Rabbi Mark Miller, the suspect pulled up in front of the building and began harassing parents, children and staff by filming them and shouting antisemitic abuse.

Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, Michigan faces two counts of ethnic intimidation.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department have opened an investigation and are working with the synagogue’s security office and the local Federation.

Temple Beth El’s security direction contacted police on Friday at approximately 9 a.m. Police located and arrested Chokr by pulling him over shortly after.

"Antisemitic and racist threats or ethnic intimidation of any kind, will not be tolerated in our community, and every such incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said, according to the report. "Our office created Oakland County’s first Hate Crimes Unit a little over a year ago to give us the resources needed to call out, investigate and prosecute these serious crimes."