הנשיא הרצוג נוחת באבו דאבי דודו סעדה

Israeli President Isaac Herzog landed in Abu Dhabi Monday morning, and was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Today, President Herzog will attend and deliver a keynote speech at the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, after which he will meet with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at his palace.