Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday condemned former President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the Constitution should be suspended over his claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s posts on his Truth Social platform came after Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, released information about Twitter's role in limiting access to a story about Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump wrote.

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founder' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!" he added.

During an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, moderator Margaret Brennan asked Turner if he condemned Trump’s post.

“Absolutely,” Turner responded. “And I believe, answering your question, that people certainly are going to take into consideration a statement like this as they evaluate a candidate.”

“I, first of all, vehemently disagree with the statement that Trump has made,” he continued. “Trump has made 1,000 statements in which I disagree.”

Turner also commented on Trump’s recent dinner at Mar-a-Lago with rapper Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

“This is atrocious. I think everyone both condemns and is shocked and is disgusted and nauseated by the fact that we’re, even in this year, in 2022, having anyone that would make statements like that, nevertheless have anybody who would engage in a conversation with someone who’s making statements like that,” Turner said.

The former President, who recently announced he would run for President in 2024, has come under fire over the meeting with West and Fuentes, including from members of his own Republican Party.

Trump’s former Vice President, Mike Pence, said that Trump should apologize for the dinner with Fuentes.

Speaking to Leland Vittert of NewsNation in an interview, Pence said Trump “was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and a Holocaust denier, a seat at the table, and I think he should apologize for it and he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell weighed in on the meeting. While he did not mention Trump by name, McConnell said, "There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy. And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.”