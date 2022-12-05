Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday held a security situation assessment in the Judea and Samaria Division of the IDF, and received an overview of the operational and intelligence activities in the sector.

Lapid said that the IDF operates in many areas, in a reality that demands from the security forces a daily effort that is not easy, as he put it. "The IDF tonight attacked a significant Hamas target in Gaza following the rocket fire on Israel. We announced immediately when the government was formed that there would be a retaliation for any shooting. The era when we are shot at and we don't react is over. This is how we restored deterrence against Gaza.”

"At the same time, the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police also operated tonight in Judea and Samaria to prevent terrorist attacks. This is an extensive, determined campaign with many achievements: Since the beginning of the year, 445 significant attacks have been thwarted, of which over 300 were shooting attacks."

Lapid stressed that "in the face of terrorist organizations, we need a strong, disciplined army, with a clear chain of command, that operates only according to the law. This is the secret of our strength, this is what created the strength of the IDF.”

"The government gives full backing to our soldiers," clarified Lapid. “We will not allow investigations by foreign parties, we will not accept defamation of IDF soldiers and Shin Bet and Border Police officers who risk their lives every day to protect the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel.”

"Every soldier should know: If he keeps the law and obeys orders, he will always have a large backing from us. You protect us, but we also protect you," said the Prime Minister.