Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that Palestinian Arabs "have a legitimate right to fight (resistance -ed.) against this colonialist occupation which carries out systematic aggression against our land and people through its soldiers and terrorist settlers."

In a speech to Palestinian Arab academics, Abbas further said, "Every day, and moreover, every hour, there are violent Israeli attacks and violations against our people, our land and our holy places."

"The Israeli colonial settlement is spreading like a cancer in our land. The terrorist settlers are wreaking havoc on the land and destroying crops and animals, and the daily killing by the occupation soldiers does not stop," he charged.

Abbas stressed that "we will never raise a (white) flag and we will not surrender, but we will remain standing firmly on our land and fight against occupation and aggression."

Looking ahead, the PA chairman said, "We will also act on the international level with the lovers of peace and justice with us to force Israel, the occupying state, to put an end to the occupation and aggression and to bring it to justice for its crimes and violations of international law."