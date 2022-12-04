The police will assign a security detail to protect Superintendant C. from Judea and Samaria Border Police after he received death threats for eliminating the terrorist who attacked him in the Samaria town of Huwara on Friday.

In an interview with Kan News, Superintendant C. said that he feels that his life is in danger. "They tried to take my gun and I understand that if it would have ended up in their hands there would have been a deadly terror attack, I pulled out my weapon and I shot three bullets at the terrorist," C. recalled.

Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, condemned the officer's actions: "Horrified by today’s killing of a Palestinian man, Ammar Mifleh, during a scuffle with an Israeli soldier near Huwarra in the West Bank." Wennesland wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai praised the officer saying he "acted professionally and quickly responded, as is expected of every soldier and commander in the field."

An investigation into the attack found that the terrorist, a 23-year-old from the village of Usarin in the Shechem (Nablus) region, first tried to break into the car of an Israeli couple who were traveling in Huwara. After realizing that the car door was locked, he tried to break it open with a rock - while holding a knife in his other hand. One of the passengers in the car, an officer, shot at the terrorist and wounded him.

After that, the terrorist stabbed a Border Police officer who was nearby, and another Border Police officer began to fight him. The terrorist also stabbed the second officer, but the officer was then able to neutralize the terrorist.