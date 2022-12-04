Religious Zionism will appoint the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the head of the IDF Civil Administration and not the Defense Minister.

The coalition agreements with the Likud establish that in addition to control of the Civil Administration and its course of operation, and of the high planning board, Smotrich or a minister representing him will appoint the two most powerful men in Judea and Samaria, other than the IDF Central Command chief and Defense Minister.

Israel Hayom journalist Chanan Greenwald reported that Religious Zionism is demanding flash lawmaking, even before the formation of the new government, to anchor into law the ministerial position in the Defense ministry which will be charged with Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria..

Last Thursday, MK Itamar Ben Gvir expressed his displeasure to designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the deal which the PM signed with Smotrich, and claimed that Netanyahu was more generous to him with jobs and accomplishments in Judea and Samaria.

In a conversation that took place on Thursday, the chairman of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben Gvir, was furious with Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu over what he described as a "U-turn" by Netanyahu, Daphna Liel of Channel 12 News reported on Saturday night.

Ben Gvir claimed he was promised that a change in the IDF’s rules of engagement would be promoted and a law of immunity for soldiers will be enacted. The chairman of Otzma Yehudit raised his voice and told Netanyahu, "That's not why I came to politics," according to the report.