United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the left-wing pro-Israel lobby, J-Street, stating: "We will object to any move to annex the West Bank. We have to allow the Palestinian youth to at least imagine a better future."

Blinken stated that the Biden administration will judge the new government in Israel "By its policy and not by the identity of specific characters." He emphasized that the United States would demand that the new government "keep the mutual standards of our relations over the past 70 years."