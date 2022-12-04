Last week, leading haredi rabbi Rabbi Shlomo Machpud was on his way to circumcise a newborn baby, but a traffic jam changed his plans.

After speaking with the newborn's parents on the phone the rabbi understood that the two were traveling in separate cars and were also stuck in the jam.

While attempting to get around the traffic so the baby can be circumcised before sunset, as dictated by Jewish law, the father illegally overtook another vehicle and was unluckily caught and stopped by police.

Ten minutes before sundown, while still stuck in traffic and the father held up by police, Rabbi Machpud decided to ask the mother where she is. When she answered that she is stuck in traffic near Ben Gurion Airport, the rabbi made a U-turn and arrived at her car.

And that way, two minutes before sunset, Rabbi Machpud managed to circumcise the child, with only the mother and his driver, who held the baby, present.