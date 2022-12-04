A new campaign being run by right-wing organizations is calling to arrest the inciteful Mufti (Muslim cleric) Akrimah Sabari who constantly calls for terror attacks.

Sabari is known for many years as one of the main inciters. He is a preacher at the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount and lives in Jerusalem. In recent months he worked on continuous incitement against Jews, yet he has not been arrested by the authorities.

Several national organizations published a video on Sunday calling for the cleric's arrest under the title "Arrest Akrima Sabari - bring calm to Jerusalem."

The video brings reports by the Kol HaYehudi website that Sabari participated in the Iranian "Al Quds Day Conference" which called to destroy Israel, together with Hezbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders, and other representatives of the Iranian axis of evil.

Another report exposes the fact that Sabari recently went to Jenin and Shechem (Nablus) where he praised terrorists. He even spoke alongside Fathi Hazam, the father of terrorist Raad Hazam who carried out a terror attack in Tel Aviv and is wanted by Israel, and declared that Jenin's terrorists are "a torch who light up the way for us."

In addition, he visited the family of U'dai Tamimi from Shuafat, Jerusalem, who murdered IDF soldier Noa Lazar and was eliminated while carrying out an additional attack in Maaleh Adumim, he praised the "virtues of the martyrs" and said that "If they would understand the virtue of Jihad, everyone would carry out attacks."

The Lavi civil rights organization submitted a long list of complaints concerning these events and Sabari's participation (through video conversation) in an Islamic Jihad conference in Gaza and a conference organized by the Iranian ambassador to Turkey.

Despite these complaints about serious offenses of contact with a foreign agent, inciting terror and violence, and more, the prosecution has not ordered the opening of an investigation and he has not been arrested.

The video was signed by the Im Tirtzu and Lach Yerushalayim organizations, the Bohrim BaHaim bereaved parents forum, the B'Yadenu and Lavi organizations, and the Disabled IDF Veterans Forum for Israel's Security.