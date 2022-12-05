The Federation of the Israeli Chambers of Commerce, in collaboration with the Turkish Exporters Association TIM, is organizing a delegation of around hundred Israeli importers to Istanbul for B2B meetings with some 400 Turkish exporters so as to expose further import channels to Israel that will contribute, among other things, to lowering the cost of living. Turkey is a large and important trading partner of the Israeli business sector.

The delegation is leaving for Istanbul on December 5 for two days, where on the first evening of their stay, the importers will receive a festive welcome from the Turkish hosts. The next day will be devoted entirely to meetings with Turkish export companies in favor of importing Turkish products to Israel.

The Israeli importers will meet with representatives of food companies, cosmetics, construction and raw material, toys, baby products, metals, furniture, textiles, medical equipment, chemicals, plastics and household equipment. Joining the delegation are representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Economy, viewing the success of the delegation as an event that will enhance the relations between the two countries, in other aspects as well.

On behalf of FICC, the delegation includes its President Uriel Lynn, Amir Shani, VP, Israela Stier, Member of the Presidium and Zeev Lavie VP International Relations. The importers' delegation includes major importers such as Rami Levy, Eitan Yochananoff, Shufersal, and many others from the business sector. During the event, it will be possible to interview representatives of the various companies as well as FICC’s participants.

Prominent figures taking part in the event are: Ms. Irit Lilian, Israeli Ambassador to Turkey, Udi Itam, Consul General in Istanbul, Matan Safran, Commercial Attaché in Turkey, Erkan Salur, CEO Turkish Airlines in Israel, Kfir Chen, Customs Director as well as Director General of the Turkish Ministry of Economy and Chairman of the Turkish Exporters Association (TIM).