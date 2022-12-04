The Givati soldier who was sentenced to 10 days in military prison after telling left-wing activists "Ben-Gvir will make order here" during a confrontation in Hebron was released from the Neve Tzedek prison Sunday morning.

As he left the prison, the soldier met attorney Ofir Steiner from the Hoennu legal organization, who is representing him. Steiner said: "I now accompanied the soldier on his way home to receive a leave that he definitely deserves after the entire incident."

"The soldier wants to put the incident behind him, he wants to return to serving as a soldier and he conveyed this message to his commanders, he wants to return to contributing to the people of Israel. We hope that the military system will know how to put this incident behind it, and in particular will know that the soldier has served his sentence, and will allow the soldier to return to his role of a soldier,"the attorney added.

On Friday, the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, Major General Eliezer Toledano, approved the reduction of the soldier's sentence, after the Commanding Officer of the Tzabar Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Aviran Alfasi, suggested to his superiors that the soldier’s sentence be reduced by four days.

Last Tuesday, the soldier requested an early release, writing: "Last Thursday, I was on duty when protesters arrived at the scene and started cursing me and the other soldiers. We did everything to explain to them in the best possible way that they we should be allowed to fulfill our role and that they should leave the place. Instead they shouted at us and cursed us and began to surround us. One of them shouted at me the whole time that I was 'following Ben-Gvir's orders and that I was Ben-Gvir's soldier."

'I didn't want to say anything political and I didn't want to behave in a way that is not suitable for a soldier. I answered him in the same language he used. He said I was a soldier of Ben-Gvir, so I told him that if I was his soldier then he would make order here. I also explained to the Major General that I in no way intended to say anything political about Ben-Gvir or state a political position," the soldier wrote.

In his letter, the soldier expressed regret for his actions and asked for a lighter sentence: "I said a few words without any intention of embarrassing the IDF or committing a crime and I find myself going to prison. I realize I spoke in a way I shouldn't have, even if I did it unintentionally. I was very stressed at the time and I only ask for consideration of the pressure and everything that was there in an event that lasted quite a while.'

''I ask for forgiveness. I realized my mistake. I will not say such things again under any circumstances. My dream was to be a combat soldier. I believe in what I do and I want to continue being a combat soldier. I have a lot of motivation. That's why I'm turning to you, commander, and asking to acquit me, or at least lighten the sentence," the soldier wrote.