Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate

The White House on Saturday blasted former President Donald Trump, after he suggested on his Truth Social platform that the Constitution be suspended due to what he called the “massive fraud” of the 2020 election.

Trump’s posts came after Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, released information about Twitter's role in limiting access to a story about Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump wrote.

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founder' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!" he added.

Responding to the comments later on Saturday, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, “The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it.”

"It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights. Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win," the statement added.

Trump recently officially announced that he would be running for President again in 2024. Should he win the Republican nomination, he is likely to run against Biden again.

Biden has not officially announced he would seek re-election, but made clear recently that it remains his "intention" to do so.