Iran said Saturday it is reviewing a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, AFP reported.

"Both parliament and the judiciary are working (on the issue)" of whether the law needs any changes, Iran's attorney general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as having said.

The review team met on Wednesday with parliament's cultural commission "and will see the results in a week or two", the attorney general added.

He did not specify what could be modified in the law by the two bodies, which are largely in the hands of conservatives.

The announcement comes as protests in Iran continue following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, after she was arrested for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.

Hundreds of protesters have been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest, including dozens of minors. In addition, at least six people have so far been handed death sentences over the demonstrations.

President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday said Iran's republican and Islamic foundations were constitutionally entrenched.

"But there are methods of implementing the constitution that can be flexible," he said in televised comments.