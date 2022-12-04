In response to the rocket fired toward Israeli territory, IDF fighter jets targeted overnight Saturday a weapons manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the target that was struck is used as a main manufacturing site of the Hamas terrorist organization where the majority of the organization’s rockets in the Gaza Strip are being manufactured.

In addition, the IDF struck a Hamas terrorist tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip.

“The strike overnight continues the progress to impede the force build up of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The site that was attacked tonight. Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

During the strikes, sirens sounded in open areas near Shlomit and Bnei Netzarim the Gaza envelope region.

The Shehab channel, which is affiliated with Hamas, said that the resistance launched two rockets in response to IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip. The IDF said the details are under investigation.

Sirens had sounded in southern Israel earlier Saturday night, near the town of Nahal Oz, shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The IDF later confirmed that one rocket was fired from Gaza toward Israeli territory and exploded in an open area.

No interceptors were launched.

Saturday’s launch was the second time that rockets had been fired from Gaza towards Israel since the end of Operation Breaking Dawn in August.

In early November, after three months of quiet, Gaza terrorists fired one rocket towards southern Israel which was intercepted by the Iron Dome system. There were no injuries. In addition, there were three other failed launches of rockets that exploded in Gazan territory.

In retaliation, IDF fighter jets targeted an underground military site in the Gaza Strip used as a rocket developing and manufacturing complex belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.