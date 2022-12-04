Shlomi Lobaton, a resident of the city of Rosh Ha'ayin and a rappelling tour guide, was on his way home on Friday when terrorists closed the road off with burning tires and began hurling rocks at him.

The attack occurred on Route 505, near the town of Migdalim in Samaria.

In a Facebook post, Lobaton wrote, "I'm not managing to recover from the lynch attempt I went through yesterday. The images of the Arab youth with the rocks in their hands, who only want to hurt, to kill, and just because I am a Jew, keep coming back to me."

"Yesterday, on my way home on Route 505, just after the town of Migdalim, they closed off the road with burning tires, forcing me to slow and stop. Suddenly I looked to the side and saw a group of young people dressed in black with their faces covered, starting to throw rocks at me and come really close to me. They broke the rear window. Within a second I understood what was happening and I escaped through the burning tires, and all the rocks that were thrown at me, to my luck did not cause me bodily harm.

"But I was absolutely harmed emotionally. The images of the rocks that were thrown at me and the young people running towards me - I can't get it out of my head. I am constantly recalling what happened and what could have happened, and I really feel like I was saved by miracle. It all could have ended differently," Lobaton concluded.