The expulsion of terrorist Salah Hamouri to France has been delayed by four days.

Hamouri, a terrorist affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and a citizen of France, was convicted in the past of planning to murder Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Later, however, he was released - at the request of the French government - as part of the Shalit deal.

On Friday, it was reported that outgoing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) revoked Hamouri's residency and ordered that he be removed to France.

Hamouri's Israeli residency was originally revoked in October 2021, but due to a Supreme Court ruling in July 2022, the revocation process needed to be redone, and another decision made taking into account the Supreme Court ruling.

According to Shaked's office, Hamouri has been advancing terror activities since he was young, while taking advantage of the fact that he is a resident of Israel.

"We must fight terror with all the tools available to us," Shaked said. "It is unthinkable that terrorists such as Hamouri receive status in Israel. I praise the completion of the process, the cancellation of his status, and his removal from Israel."