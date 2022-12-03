MKs from the Hadash faction of the Joint Arab List have condemned the elimination of a terrorist who stabbed a Border Police officer in Samaria on Friday.

Reports from those on the ground said that the terrorist attempted to break into a vehicle, stabbed a soldier, and attempted to steal the firearm from an IDF commander, who fired towards him.

Hadash MK Aida Touma-Sliman called the elimination an "execution," saying, "Executing someone with such ease is another war crime. The occupation sees every Palestinian as a legitimate target. This is the reality that the occupation has created - harming the holiness of life and turning the Palestinians' daily lives into hell."

MK Ofer Cassif, also of Hadash, said, "There was no attempted stabbing, there was no weapons theft! [This is] execution in broad daylight and automatic justification by the media. This is the life of the Palestinians under the inhumane and murderous occupation. It's not a coincidence that the occupation's forces kidnapped the body of the murdered man - [it was] to cover-up the truth."

On Friday, Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, called the terror attack a "scuffle," tweeting, "Horrified by today’s killing of a Palestinian man, Ammar Mifleh, during a scuffle with an Israeli soldier near Huwarra in the West Bank."