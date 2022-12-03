תיעוד פריצת מנעול המקלט דוברות המשטרה

Israel Police on Saturday arrested a man of about 50, who is suspected of kidnapping two Arabs who are in Israel illegally and imprisoning them in a bomb shelter in the city for the duration of several days.

Police officers from the Lod station acted quickly to investigate after receiving reports that two 14-year-olds had been kidnapped and were being held for three days without food or water. The teens had only been able to call the police on Saturday, using the kidnapper's phone when he came to check on them.

Police officers, together with district intelligence officers, succeeded in locating where the kidnapping and imprisonment had occurred, and after breaking the lock thanks to the aid of firefighters, rescued the two minors, who were brought to the police station for aid and the continued collection of evidence.

Following the completion of the search in the building where the shelter was, police officers succeeded in locating and arresting the suspect, a local resident of about 50, and he is being interrogated, including on suspicion that he employed the youths in defiance of the law.

Police intend to request that the suspect's arrest be extended, in accordance with the needs of the investigation.