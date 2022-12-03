The US Navy's Fifth Fleet on Saturday said that it intercepted a fishing boat smuggling over "50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets" in the Gulf of Oman on December 1.

In a tweet, the Navy wrote, "On Dec. 1, U.S. naval forces in the Middle East intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen."

According to Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, "This significant interdiction clearly shows that Iran’s unlawful transfer of lethal aid and destabilizing behavior continues."

"U.S. naval forces remain focused on deterring and disrupting dangerous and irresponsible maritime activity in the region."

The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service reported, "Forces from Lewis B. Puller found more than 1 million rounds of 7.62mm ammunition; 25,000 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition; nearly 7,000 proximity fuses for rockets; and over 2,100 kilograms of propellant used to launch rocket propelled grenades.: