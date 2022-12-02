Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, according to court records, NBC News reported.

The Infowars host is asking for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of losing a Sandy Hook massacre civil case in which he was ordered to pay approximately $1 billion for claiming the tragedy never happened.

Court documents released on Friday showed that Jones sought bankruptcy protection in Texas, alleging that his net worth was between $1 and $10 million and that he had debts of $1 billion to $10 billion.

In October, a jury in Connecticut found that Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, he Associated Press reported.

The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his promotion of the idea that the 2012 massacre never happened.

A month later, Jones and his company were ordered on to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages to families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre over promoting the falsehood, NBC News reported.

The judgement is part of a Connecticut lawsuit against Jones and his company Free Speech Systems for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Lawyer for Sandy Hook families Chris Mattei accused Jones of using bankruptcy to attempt to escape monetary judgment.

"Like every other cowardly move Alex Jones has made, this bankruptcy will not work," Mattei said told the newt outlet.

"The bankruptcy system does not protect anyone who engages in intentional and egregious attacks on others, as Mr. Jones did. The American judicial system will hold Alex Jones accountable, and we will never stop working to enforce the jury’s verdict.”

