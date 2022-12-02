Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai spoke on Friday evening with the Border Police officer who neutralized the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in the Palestinian Arab town of Huwara, during which two Border Police officers were lightly injured.

The commissioner praised the officer for the speed of his reaction and for preventing the terrorist from continuing to harm the officers who were operating in the area.

The Commissioner said that the officer "acted professionally and quickly responded, as is expected of every soldier and commander in the field."

An investigation into the attack found that the terrorist, a 23-year-old from the village of Usarin in the Shechem (Nablus) region, first tried to break into the car door of an Israeli couple who were traveling in Huwara. After realizing that the door was locked, he tried to break it open with a rock - while holding a knife in his other hand. One of the passengers in the car, an officer, shot at the terrorist and wounded him.

After that, the terrorist stabbed a Border Police officer who was nearby, and another Border Police began to fight him. The terrorist also stabbed the second officer, but the officer was then able to neutralize the terrorist.

The company commander who neutralized the terrorist said, "It took us a second to realize that this was an attack. I recognized the Israeli vehicle and the terrorist who immediately began to fight me. As soon as he grabbed my M-16 I realized that if I don't neutralize him and he manages to steal my weapon, there will be a significant attack here and many innocent people will be hurt, I pulled out the gun and neutralized the terrorist."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)