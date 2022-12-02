Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly fell down the stairs of his Moscow official residence on Wednesday, according to an anti-Kremlin Telegram channel with ties to his security team.

The Russian-language “General SVR” channel, which claims it is run by a former Russian spy, posted that upon returning to his resident in the evening after a “very difficult day” of learning about the “depressing state of the Russian economy,” Putin stumbled on the fifth step of the staircase and fell down the stairs.

The fall caused Putin to land on his coccyx, "which probably caused sharp pain, provoking involuntary defecation.”

Putin was taken to a nearby sofa by his security detail who called the medical team on duty at the house. Medics arrived within a few minutes but were not able to “immediately examine the president.”

“Before the examination, the doctors escorted the president to the bathroom and helped to clean up, and at the same time conducted an initial examination. After a complete examination, a bruise of the coccyx and soft tissues was diagnosed,” the channel wrote.

The post added that the injury wasn’t considered serious and that Putin was able to independently move by nighttime, only experiencing pain in his coccyx when sitting up. An investigation was opened looking into what caused Putin to fall.

The channel noted that the Russian leader wears special slip-proof shoes and that the stairs in his official residence are “considered safe.”

“As it turns out, all precautions are in vain when nerves go to hell,” the post concluded.

The incident is the latest health issue for Putin, who is rumoured to be suffering from Parkinson’s disease and being treated for cancer.

A day later, Putin was seen touring a lab in Moscow.