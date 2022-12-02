A park in Toronto, Canada was vandalized with antisemitic imagery and anti-Jewish slurs earlier in the week.

Residents living in Toronto’s west end told Global News they were shocked to discover the hateful graffiti at Dovercourt Park's playground.

The graffiti included antisemitic symbols, hateful statements and “profane language.”

A community member told the news outlet that their neighborhood was “diverse and inclusive” and that the vandalism “impacted everybody.” Residents no longer felt safe using the playground, especially taking their children there, they added.

Local residents attempted to wash the blue spray paint off park equipment but it had dried and was still visible on the slide and in other areas of the park.

Toronto police said that an investigation was taking place but would not confirm if it was a hate-motivated incident.

B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn told Global News that “it is deeply traumatizing and particularly when it’s in a public space. It’s a bit of a shock.”

Mostyn called for increased education about antisemitism and the Holocaust in Toronto schools. But he added that it is not only schools that need to step up but parents who are also responsible for teaching their children about antisemitism.