Now: That we have finally achieved our goal to be able to form a real right-wing government, the party and faction leaders behave like naughty children in a kindergarten who stamp their feet and fight for that toy. Instead of celebrating our win, they are destroying the country’s confidence in their ability to function as a government. Netanyahu must fight hard to bring them to their senses before it’s too late.

International: Events do not bypass Israel. So today you will hear Walter’s interviews with the Ambassador of Finland, talking about Finland’s fears of Putin’s plans - and the good life and problems of the Jewish community in her country.

Also: How the Kazakhstan Ambassador explains to Walter the changes in that country, to give more power to the people, and how they handle relations with their largest neighbors Russia and China.

