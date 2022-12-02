The IDF on Friday morning declared Hebron to be a closed military zone, preventing a tour with hundreds of attendees from taking place.

The tour had been organized by left-wing organizations. The military order limits the access of visitors to the bus parking lot at the Cave of the Patriarchs.

According to a report by Haaretz, around 300 people arrived for the tour, which was organized by 30 "human rights" organizations, among them Breaking the Silence, Peace Now, B'tselem, and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel.

Breaking the Silence said, "Two weeks ago, thousands of settlers marched in Hebron; hundreds of them attacked Palestinians. This, the police were able to handle. A tour to the city - no. Now come: Even a closed military zone cannot hide what is happening in Hebron. If anything, it is a nice example of the abnormal reality of this city, in which attacking Palestinians is routine and an educational tour is a security threat."

Last Friday, leftist activists arrived in Hebron, provoking IDF soldiers who were on duty in the area. That incident took place on the road that leads from Kiryat Arba to the Cave of the Patriarchs, in the Beit Hashalom area, a house that was purchased and occupied by Jews several years ago.

According to the Givati soldiers involved in the altercation, in the moments preceding the filmed confrontation the activists were asked to leave the scene several times. One soldier was later suspended for punching one of the leftists, and a second was sent to ten days in prison for expressing a political view - a sentence which was later shortened to six days.