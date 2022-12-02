The Jerusalem Magistrates Court this week sentenced a daycare provider in the city's Kiryat Moshe neighborhood to community service, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to the ruling, when the children fought over a toy, the provider took the hand of one child and dragged him towards the outer walls of the daycare center, before throwing him roughly and with great force.

During the hearing, it became clear that the daycare provider, who now identifies as haredi but who did not always lead a religious lifestyle, has a criminal background and has committed crimes twice in the past.

The prosecution petitioned for penal labor, while the woman's lawyer claimed that, "There is no one who will argue about the difficulty in caring for young children."

He added that, "This is a demanding job. And no one disagrees that enforcing order in a daycare is an integral part of the routine in the daycare. At the end of the day, she made a mistake in judgement."

Thereafter, the court sentenced the woman to 250 hours of community service.

Speaking to Kikar Hashabbat, some of the parents said, "We have the feeling that the court is abandoning our children. The court's decision sends a message that there is no law and no judge, and our children will not be safe in the place where they are supposed to be the most protected. We think that this decision is mistaken and absurd."

The site also turned to the daycare provider's lawyer for comment, but he did not respond.