Despite progress in coalition negotiations between the Likud and other parties, no progress has been made in the negotiations between Likud and United Torah Judaism (UTJ), the haredi Hamevaser newspaper reported.

According to Hamevaser, representatives of UTJ's Agudat Yisrael faction have expressed surprise at the Likud's continued "behavior, which is not understood and which is indecipherable."

"The Likud is choosing to drag its feet, is not coming back with answers and is not reaching agreements," the paper added.

UTJ Is comprised of Agudat Yisrael, a hasidic faction, and the Lithuanian-haredi Degel Hatorah.

Agudat Yisrael also clarified on Thursday night that they are interested in legislating the Draft Law prior to the formation of the new government. Their desired Draft Law would look like the Tal Law.

Meanwhile, both Shas and Otzma Yehudit are also looking to pass specific laws before the government is formed.

"United Torah Judaism demands, first and foremost, to receive answers from the Likud regarding the unequivocal equivalency of the haredi educational institutions' budget for all ages - a matter which is extremely important and which we clarified even before the elections," Agudat Yisrael said.