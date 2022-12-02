מסתערבים וכוח צה"ל עצרו מחבל "גוב האריות" בשכם דובר צה"ל

During a joint counterterrorism activity by the IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police, a wanted individual suspected of carrying out shooting attacks in the area of the city of Shechem (Nablus) was apprehended.

On Friday morning, IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activity in the city of Shechem, apprehending Ahmed Bassam Haraz.

Haraz is 22 years old from the city of Shechem. He was previously imprisoned for involvement in manufacturing of explosive devices and arms trafficking. In addition, Haraz has been involved for months in carrying out shooting attacks on IDF soldiers in the area of the city in Shechem.

During his apprehension, a handgun and military equipment were located. During the activity, shots were heard in the area.

The soldiers responded with live fire toward the source of the shooting. Furthermore, a number of suspects hurled explosive devices toward the soldiers, who responded with live fire. A hit was identified. Moreover, the soldiers apprehended an additional wanted suspect in the town of Khirbat Sheikh Ahmed.

The soldiers also operated in the town of Wadi Simen.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

No IDF injuries were reported.