This week we read about Yaakov (Jacob) having to escape. But not escaping from the Land of Israel - from his brother - but rather escaping from Lavan’s home back to the Land of Israel.

Why is Yaakov escaping again? Why is it so important for him to “escape” and not leave peacefully and say goodbye?! Why is he described as a thief?

How is all this deeply connected to Yaakov's mission in the world?