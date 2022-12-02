Click here to support Hebron's emergency campaign

CEO of the Jewish Community in Hebron, Uzi Kerzon, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the city's hotel, which welcomes guests from around the world.

"We have 15 rooms in the guesthouse and provide hospitality services for people who want to visit Hebron," he says.

"We have about 20 families living in what is known as the Old Quarter of Hebron."

"We're standing here on the rooftop of the hotel looking down at the shuk (Arab market) area across from it. The shuk is the continuation of the Jewish quarter of Hebron that the Jordanians destroyed in the 1948 War for Independence and built the market in its place," recounts Kerzon.

"Since the 1980s, Jews have been returning to Hebron," he continues, adding: "All Jewish development has always been accompanied by antagonism from the Left and the Arabs. We recently built a [new] neighborhood and had to go through all the different courts all the way up to the Supreme Court. This is something you have to take into consideration when building the Jewish presence in the city."

"We thank our supporters from around the world that enable us to build back brick after brick, strengthening the Jewish presence in Hebron," he concludes.

Click here to support Hebron's emergency campaign